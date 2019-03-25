Pirates' Trevor Williams: Finishes spring on high note
Williams hurled three scoreless innings against the Orioles on Sunday. He gave up three hits and no walks while striking out two batters.
While his 2018 second-half 1.38 ERA is unsustainable, he figures to see solid matchups as Pittsburgh's No. 3 starter. Prior to his overachieving 2018, when he compiled a 3.11 ERA in 170.2 innings, he registered a 4.07 ERA in 150.1 innings as a rookie. His projected earned-run average for 2019 likely lies somewhere in between the results from his first two campaigns.
