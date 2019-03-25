Williams hurled three scoreless innings against the Orioles on Sunday. He gave up three hits and no walks while striking out two batters.

While his 2018 second-half 1.38 ERA is unsustainable, he figures to see solid matchups as Pittsburgh's No. 3 starter. Prior to his overachieving 2018, when he compiled a 3.11 ERA in 170.2 innings, he registered a 4.07 ERA in 150.1 innings as a rookie. His projected earned-run average for 2019 likely lies somewhere in between the results from his first two campaigns.