Pirates' Trevor Williams: Fires six shutout innings
Williams (13-9) twirled six scoreless innings and took the win Sunday, scattering just two walks and two hits while striking out seven in the 3-2 victory against the Brewers.
Dating back to July 11, Williams has now allowed two or fewer runs in 10 of his last 11 outings. His 115:51 K:BB isn't spectacular, but the 3.16 ERA across 159.2 innings looks solid for the 6-foot-3 righty. Williams will face off against Milwaukee again on Saturday.
