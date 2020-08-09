Williams won't start Monday as the Cardinals' COVID-19 outbreak will cause another postponement, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.
St. Louis hasn't played a game in over a week, which will extend to Monday's series opener. The final two games of the series Tuesday and Wednesday remain on the schedule for now, but that could change in the coming days.
More News
-
Pirates' Trevor Williams: Holds Twins in check•
-
Pirates' Trevor Williams: Takes loss against Chicago•
-
Pirates' Trevor Williams: Dealt first loss•
-
Pirates' Trevor Williams: Starter for second game•
-
Pirates' Trevor Williams: Hopeful despite poor spring numbers•
-
Pirates' Trevor Williams: Poor results Friday•