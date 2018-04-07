Williams (2-0) picked up his second win of the season on Friday, giving up two earned runs on 10 hits, striking out four and walking one in Pittsburgh's 14-3 blowout win over the Reds.

After not allowing a hit to the Tigers over six innings in his first start of the season, Williams allowed 10 to the Reds in his second go-around but managed to limit the damage and pick up the win as his offense exploded for 14 runs. He's sporting a sparkling 1.59 ERA through his first two starts of the season, but that should be taken with a grain of salt considering he put up a 4.07 mark in 150.1 innings last year and he has a 1.41 WHIP through his first 11.1 innings in 2018. He's a matchup-dependent streaming option for fantasy purposes for the time being.