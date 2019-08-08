Pirates' Trevor Williams: Gives up six runs in loss
Williams (4-5) gave up six runs on eight hits and one walk while striking out one through five innings to take the loss against the Brewers on Wednesday.
Williams was hit hard early and often, allowing runs in four of the five frames he pitched. After allowing 15 home runs in 31 starts in 2018, Williams has already allowed 15 long balls in 2019. Williams has a 5.06 ERA and 78 strikeouts through 17 starts this season. Williams will make his next start Monday at Angels Stadium of Anaheim.
