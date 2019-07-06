Pirates' Trevor Williams: Heading to paternity list
Williams will be placed on the paternity list Saturday.
Williams had been scheduled to start Saturday against the Brewers. He'll now be unavailable until after the All-Star break. Dario Agrazal will be recalled in a corresponding move, presumably to take his place in the rotation.
