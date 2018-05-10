Williams didn't factor into the decision in Wednesday's 6-5 win over the White Sox, allowing four runs on seven hits and two walks over five innings while striking out three.

For the second straight start, the right-hander gave up two homers, and Williams was in line for his third loss of the season before the Pirates rallied in the ninth inning. The 26-year-old still carries a solid 3.13 ERA, and he'll get a rare interleague rematch against the White Sox in his next start Tuesday back in Pittsburgh.