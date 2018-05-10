Pirates' Trevor Williams: Hit hard again Wednesday
Williams didn't factor into the decision in Wednesday's 6-5 win over the White Sox, allowing four runs on seven hits and two walks over five innings while striking out three.
For the second straight start, the right-hander gave up two homers, and Williams was in line for his third loss of the season before the Pirates rallied in the ninth inning. The 26-year-old still carries a solid 3.13 ERA, and he'll get a rare interleague rematch against the White Sox in his next start Tuesday back in Pittsburgh.
More News
-
Pirates' Trevor Williams: Pair of homers lead to second loss•
-
Pirates' Trevor Williams: Pitches well in win•
-
Pirates' Trevor Williams: Tosses quality start in no-decision•
-
Pirates' Trevor Williams: Takes loss in quality start•
-
Pirates' Trevor Williams: Improves to 3-0 Thursday•
-
Pirates' Trevor Williams: Gets second win of season•
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Acuna climbs
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Podcast: Worryometer Wednesday
Fantasy owners are fed up with some struggling hitters and pitchers. We’ll weigh in with our...
-
Waivers: Picking a closer in Toronto
Heath Cummings looks at the closer options in Toronto and other waiver wire adds.
-
Is Matt Adams worth the hype?
Matt Adams is getting at-bats and making the most of them, but Scott White says we've seen...
-
Stalled Six: Seeking signs of life
Take a deep breath. These six prime players have been disappointments, but Chris Towers says...
-
Podcast: Hitters to watch
Did Fernando Romero leap towards the top of the rookie starting pitcher rankings, and which...