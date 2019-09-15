Williams (7-7) gave up seven runs on six hits and three walks while striking out none through 2.1 innings to take the loss against the Cubs on Sunday.

Williams gave up three runs in the first inning and was charged with four more runs in the third frame. This was easily his worst start of the month, as he had three quality starts in his previous four outings coming into this game. The right-hander has a 5.59 ERA with 102 strikeouts through 24 starts this season. Williams is scheduled to make his next start Saturday against the Brewers at Miller Park.