Williams gave up four earned runs on four hits and a walk in two innings Sunday against the Phillies. He hit one batter, threw one wild pitch and finished with zero strikeouts.

Williams certainly didn't get off to a great Grapefruit League start, but he'll get plenty more chances as the team's third starter. The righty compiled an amazing second half in 2018 -- 1.29 ERA in 76.2 innings -- but he pitched closer to his expected numbers in 2019. His 5.38 ERA last summer nearly mirrored his xFIP of 5.25.