Williams, who enters 2020 as the Pirates' No. 3 starter, struggled throughout spring training with a 9.00 ERA in nine innings.

He gave up 12 hits and six walks in nine frames, though the gusty Florida winds contributed to his ineffectiveness. On the bright side, Williams permitted only one homer. In 2019, the righty saw his home run rate jump to 1.64 HR/9 from 0.51 HR/9 in 2017 and 1.17 HR/9 in 2018. Last year, the righty registered an 8.87 ERA in 10 starts with the recently-released Elias Diaz behind the plate. With Francisco Cervelli and current starter Jacob Stallings catching, his earned-run average dropped to 3.67 (in 16 starts). Williams makes for an interesting endgame fantasy pick, especially if he can rebound anywhere close to the pitcher he was before 2019, when he compiled a 3.56 ERA in his first two full major-league campaigns.