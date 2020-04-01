Pirates' Trevor Williams: Hopeful despite poor spring numbers
Williams, who enters 2020 as the Pirates' No. 3 starter, struggled throughout spring training with a 9.00 ERA in nine innings.
He gave up 12 hits and six walks in nine frames, though the gusty Florida winds contributed to his ineffectiveness. On the bright side, Williams permitted only one homer. In 2019, the righty saw his home run rate jump to 1.64 HR/9 from 0.51 HR/9 in 2017 and 1.17 HR/9 in 2018. Last year, the righty registered an 8.87 ERA in 10 starts with the recently-released Elias Diaz behind the plate. With Francisco Cervelli and current starter Jacob Stallings catching, his earned-run average dropped to 3.67 (in 16 starts). Williams makes for an interesting endgame fantasy pick, especially if he can rebound anywhere close to the pitcher he was before 2019, when he compiled a 3.56 ERA in his first two full major-league campaigns.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
All-Decade Fantasy Team
Who were the best players of the last decade? We built our All-Decade teams for 2010 through...
-
Top Sleepers, breakouts, busts, strategy
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy Baseball sleepers,...
-
Alternatives to big-name players
Why pay up for a big-name player when you can get the same production later? Chris Towers identifies...
-
Fantasy Baseball busts: Fade Turner
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-avoid Fantasy baseball...
-
Biggest questions for top 12
How long will Ronald Acuña remain an elite steals source? How will Gerrit Cole handle Yankee...
-
Best 2020 Fantasy baseball prospects
Award-winning Fantasy baseball expert Ariel Cohen has named the top 10 Fantasy baseball prospects...