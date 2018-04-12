Williams (3-0) threw six innings of one-run ball to earn the win Thursday against the Cubs. He allowed four hits, walked one and struck out five.

Williams' third consecutive strong start has lowered his season ERA to a shiny 1.56 mark. His first two outings were against the Tigers and Reds, so Thursday's effort against the Cubs was his most impressive performance to date. Though his run prevention has been commendable, his peripherals suggest that he may be in line for some negative regression. Williams walked five batters in his start against the Tigers and allowed 10 hits in his next start against the Reds. The 25-year-old posted a solid yet uninspiring 4.07 ERA over 150.1 innings last season, so he may be worthy of a look in deeper leagues, though his pedestrian strikeout rate will ultimately cap his upside. He lines up to make his next start Tuesday against the Rockies.