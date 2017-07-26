Williams allowed just a single run on five hits and three walks over six innings against the Giants on Wednesday. He struck out just two and didn't factor into the decision.

Williams has made a living out of keeping the ball on the ground, and this start was a prime example -- of the 18 outs he generated, 13 came via grounder. The sinker-balling righty doesn't generate many strikeouts (6.3 K/9), but he's a decent back-of-the-rotation option who can be streamed in the right matchups. He'll draw a home start against the Reds' mediocre offense on Tuesday.

