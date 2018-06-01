Pirates' Trevor Williams: Knocked around by Cardinals
Williams allowed five runs on nine hits and two walks while striking out four over five innings in Thursday's loss to the Cardinals. He did not factor into the decision.
The Cardinals got to Williams early Thursday, putting up a four spot in the first inning on four hits and two walks. He navigated through the next three innings with no further damage before allowing an RBI single to Greg Garcia in the fifth. Williams got off to a surprisingly strong start this season but has now given up four or more runs in four of his last five starts. He'll look to right the ship in his upcoming Wednesday start against the Dodgers.
