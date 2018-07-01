Pirates' Trevor Williams: Knocked around by Padres
Williams (6-6) allowed four earned runs on four hits and two walks while striking out four across 4.2 innings to take the loss Saturday against the Padres.
Williams ran into most of his trouble when facing Wil Myers, who drove in three of the Padres' four runs. After a hot start to the season, Williams has now allowed at least four earned runs in six of his past 10 starts. With only 68 strikeouts across 91.2 innings, he presents a lot of risk without much upside, relegating his relevance mostly to deep leagues.
More News
-
Pirates' Trevor Williams: Strikes out six in loss to D-backs•
-
Pirates' Trevor Williams: Wins sixth game Monday•
-
Pirates' Trevor Williams: Dealt loss Tuesday•
-
Pirates' Trevor Williams: Another short outing Wednesday•
-
Pirates' Trevor Williams: Knocked around by Cardinals•
-
Pirates' Trevor Williams: Only lasts four innings•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball trade chart, rankings
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest fantasy baseball...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 15
The Reds lineup is replete with sleepers right now. Scott White shares which ones crack his...
-
Week 15 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 15 (July 2-8) features a number of fringy two-start options, but how many are genuinely...
-
Fantasy baseball, Week 15: Sit Moustakas
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Podcast: Looking ahead to Week 15
We’re reviewing two-start pitchers, the Most Added list and some red hot hitters to help you...
-
Prospects: Tucker begging for promotion
The Astros have one prospect on the way, but not the one everyone's hoping to see. Scott White...