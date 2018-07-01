Williams (6-6) allowed four earned runs on four hits and two walks while striking out four across 4.2 innings to take the loss Saturday against the Padres.

Williams ran into most of his trouble when facing Wil Myers, who drove in three of the Padres' four runs. After a hot start to the season, Williams has now allowed at least four earned runs in six of his past 10 starts. With only 68 strikeouts across 91.2 innings, he presents a lot of risk without much upside, relegating his relevance mostly to deep leagues.