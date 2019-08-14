Williams (5-5) was credited with the win against the Angels on Tuesday, tossing five innings and giving up five runs on seven hits and five walks while striking out two.

Williams was far from effective in his five innings, allowing four extra-base hits and a season-high five walks, but managed to pitch just well enough to even his record. He gave up a trio of first-inning runs on three hits and two free passes, then surrendered single tallies in the second and third frames. To his credit, he kept his composure to retire six of seven batters over his final two innings, walking away with the win as a result of the Pirates rallying for four runs in their half of the fifth. Williams has now given up 14 earned runs in 16 innings over his last three starts to raise his season ERA to 5.25. He'll head home to face the Nationals on Monday in his next scheduled start.