Williams left the fourth inning of Thursday's game with an apparent right oblique injury, John Perrotto of DKPittsburghSports.com reports.

The hurler winced after throwing a pitch and grabbed his right side. After a brief consultation with the team's trainer, he walked off the mound. Williams allowed one run on two hits and a walk in 3.2 innings. He struck out five batters.

More News
Our Latest Stories