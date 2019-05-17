Pirates' Trevor Williams: Leaves game with injury
Williams left the fourth inning of Thursday's game with an apparent right oblique injury, John Perrotto of DKPittsburghSports.com reports.
The hurler winced after throwing a pitch and grabbed his right side. After a brief consultation with the team's trainer, he walked off the mound. Williams allowed one run on two hits and a walk in 3.2 innings. He struck out five batters.
