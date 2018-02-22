Pirates' Trevor Williams: Likely to open season in rotation
Williams appears to be in line for a rotation spot to begin spring training, Adam Berry of MLB.com reports.
The 25-year-old held his own during his first full season in the majors, sporting a 4.07 ERA and a 1.31 WHIP to go with a 0.8 HR/9. His strikeout numbers were less than stellar (7.0 K/9), but his 4.07 FIP suggests that what we saw from Williams last season is what we'll get. At the very least, he's worth a look as a streaming option when he's pitching at home since he produced a 3.45 ERA and a 1.17 WHIP in 88.2 frames at PNC Park last year.
