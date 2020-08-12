Williams is slated to start Thursday's game against the Reds.

Williams will be making his first start in more than a week after he was initially slated to start Monday against the Cardinals before the entire three-game series was postponed due to a COVID-19 outbreak among St. Louis players and staff. The right-hander has made three turns through the rotation this season, going 0-3 with a 3.52 ERA, 1.11 WHIP and 14:5 K:BB across 15.1 innings.

