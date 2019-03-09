Williams made his Grapefruit League debut Friday, allowing four runs (three earned) on five hits and two walks in three innings. He struck out three Toronto batters.

Williams pitched fairly well Friday, but surrendered a pair of homers to Anthony Alford. The righty unveiled a curveball that he's been working on in simulated games. Williams threw the pitch only six times in 2018. While the curveball could add to Williams' repertoire, it didn't appear particularly effective.