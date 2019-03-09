Pirates' Trevor Williams: Makes first spring start
Williams made his Grapefruit League debut Friday, allowing four runs (three earned) on five hits and two walks in three innings. He struck out three Toronto batters.
Williams pitched fairly well Friday, but surrendered a pair of homers to Anthony Alford. The righty unveiled a curveball that he's been working on in simulated games. Williams threw the pitch only six times in 2018. While the curveball could add to Williams' repertoire, it didn't appear particularly effective.
More News
-
Pirates' Trevor Williams: Yields three runs in loss•
-
Pirates' Trevor Williams: Blanks Brewers for 14th win•
-
Pirates' Trevor Williams: Fires six shutout innings•
-
Pirates' Trevor Williams: Average in start versus Cardinals•
-
Pirates' Trevor Williams: Sunday's game postponed•
-
Pirates' Trevor Williams: Blanks Reds for second straight win•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Cheat Sheet: sleepers, rankings and more
Everything you need to dominate your draft, right here in one place.
-
Outfield Tiers 2.0
Outfield is weak at the top, but there's never a shortage of options at the position, as Scott...
-
Starting Pitcher Tiers 2.0
Starting pitcher is still defined by what's at the top, but there are better mid-range options...
-
Relief Pitcher Tiers 2.0
Relief pitcher has always been a volatile position, but these days it offers fewer assurances...
-
Shortstops Tiers 2.0
Despite its reputation, shortstop has become one of the deepest positions in Fantasy Baseball,...
-
Third Base Tiers 2.0
Third base is one position where you have no shortage of options, as Scott White's tiers s...