Play

Williams shut the Dodgers out over eight innings Wednesday, allowing seven hits and four walks while striking out five. He didn't factor into the decision in the eventual 10-inning win.

The storyline of this game is dominated by opposing starter Rich Hill's effort -- perfect through eight, a no-no through nine, and then a leadoff homer in the 10th that sent the Pirates to the win column -- but Williams deserves plaudits for putting matching zeroes up on the scoreboard. It's not always pretty and it may not be sustainable, as his 28:17 K:BB over his last six starts will attest, but this was a strong bounce-back effort for Williams coming off a three-homer, eight-run disaster against St. Louis. The sinker-balling righty's next turn lines up for Monday at Wrigley Field; he's made four appearances against the Cubs this season, giving up eight earned runs in 13.2 innings (5.27 ERA).

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast