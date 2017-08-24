Pirates' Trevor Williams: Matches zeroes in no-decision
Williams shut the Dodgers out over eight innings Wednesday, allowing seven hits and four walks while striking out five. He didn't factor into the decision in the eventual 10-inning win.
The storyline of this game is dominated by opposing starter Rich Hill's effort -- perfect through eight, a no-no through nine, and then a leadoff homer in the 10th that sent the Pirates to the win column -- but Williams deserves plaudits for putting matching zeroes up on the scoreboard. It's not always pretty and it may not be sustainable, as his 28:17 K:BB over his last six starts will attest, but this was a strong bounce-back effort for Williams coming off a three-homer, eight-run disaster against St. Louis. The sinker-balling righty's next turn lines up for Monday at Wrigley Field; he's made four appearances against the Cubs this season, giving up eight earned runs in 13.2 innings (5.27 ERA).
