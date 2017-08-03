Williams allowed two earned runs in 5.2 innings Wednesday against the Reds. He gave up six hits and two walks while striking out six.

Since his season's first start in Los Angeles on May 8, Williams has compiled a 3.86 ERA and 1.24 WHIP in 15 starts covering 84 innings. He's struck out only 59 batters during that span, but he's overachieved in his role as the team's fifth starter. Williams has also put himself in good position to stay in the rotation for 2018.