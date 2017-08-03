Pirates' Trevor Williams: Misses quality start but throws well again
Williams allowed two earned runs in 5.2 innings Wednesday against the Reds. He gave up six hits and two walks while striking out six.
Since his season's first start in Los Angeles on May 8, Williams has compiled a 3.86 ERA and 1.24 WHIP in 15 starts covering 84 innings. He's struck out only 59 batters during that span, but he's overachieved in his role as the team's fifth starter. Williams has also put himself in good position to stay in the rotation for 2018.
More News
-
Pirates' Trevor Williams: Keeps Giants grounded in no-decision•
-
Pirates' Trevor Williams: Carried by offense to win Friday•
-
Pirates' Trevor Williams: Fans five Cards in no-decision•
-
Pirates' Trevor Williams: Suffers fourth loss of season Friday•
-
Pirates' Trevor Williams: Tosses another quality start•
-
Pirates' Trevor Williams: Tosses quality start in no-decision Tuesday•
-
Trade values: Last chance to deal
Heath Cummings and Chris Towers release the final version of their trade charts and try to...
-
Ranking the 10 newest closers
One-third of the league is undergoing a transition at closer, most of which began in the last...
-
Podcast: Albie up, Judge/Bellinger
Who are we talking about Wednesday? Ozzie Albies, Aaron Judge, Cody Bellinger, Manny Machado,...
-
Prospects: Albies, Rosario graduate
Now that Amed Rosario and Ozzie Albies have arrived, who are the top five prospects to stash...
-
Waivers: Don't sleep on Marquez, McHugh
The trade deadline consumed so much bandwidth that you may have missed two of the weekend's...
-
Trade Deadline: Winners & losers
Yu Darvish and Sonny Gray were the biggest names moved at the trade deadline, but they weren't...