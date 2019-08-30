Pirates' Trevor Williams: Moves to 7-6
Williams (7-6) picked up the win against the Rockies on Thursday, giving up three earned runs on seven hits over seven innings, striking out six and walking none in the Pirates' 11-8 victory.
Williams was given nine runs of support in the first two innings of the game, and he capitalized on the big cushion by tossing a quality start and picking up his seventh win of the season. It was a solid outing for the 27-year-old, but he still sports lackluster numbers overall, as he's got a 5.26 ERA, 1.39 WHIP and 90:33 K:BB across 119.2 innings.
