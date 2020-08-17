Williams is slated to start against the Indians on Thursday, DK Pittsburgh Sports reports.
He's increased his strikeout rate year-over-year from 7.0 K/9 to 8.0 K/9, but his xFIP of 4.99 shows he's outperformed his current 3.98 ERA. Williams' four-seam fastball velocity has dipped slightly to 91.8 mph, but the cerebral righty is throwing breaking pitches nearly 50 percent of the time, including a curve ball (5.2 percent) that's added a new wrinkle to his repertoire. Thursday will mark just his second start at PNC Park in five outings, where he holds a career 3.79 ERA (as compared to a 4.68 ERA on the road).
