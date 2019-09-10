Williams didn't factor into the decision against the Giants on Monday, giving up four earned runs on eight hits over 5.2 innings, striking out six and walking three as the Pirates eventually won 6-4.

Williams had fired three straight quality starts coming into the contest, but he couldn't quite keep it rolling against the Giants, missing the benchmark by one out and one earned run. He's been pitching better lately, but still sports lackluster numbers on the season, with a 5.21 ERA, 1.41 WHIP and 102:37 K:BB over 131.1 innings. The right-hander's next start is currently tabbed for a Saturday road matchup against the Cubs.