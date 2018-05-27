Williams (5-3) gave up four runs on seven hits and zero walks while striking out three in four innings Saturday, taking the loss against the Cardinals.

Prior to this outing, his shortest start by innings was a five-inning start on May 9, and his shortest start by pitches was an 85-pitch outing on April 1. He only threw 65 pitches in this one, so it was his shortest start of the year by any measure. Williams will look to get back on track Thursday in St. Louis.