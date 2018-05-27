Pirates' Trevor Williams: Only lasts four innings
Williams (5-3) gave up four runs on seven hits and zero walks while striking out three in four innings Saturday, taking the loss against the Cardinals.
Prior to this outing, his shortest start by innings was a five-inning start on May 9, and his shortest start by pitches was an 85-pitch outing on April 1. He only threw 65 pitches in this one, so it was his shortest start of the year by any measure. Williams will look to get back on track Thursday in St. Louis.
More News
-
Pirates' Trevor Williams: Allows four earned runs•
-
Pirates' Trevor Williams: Spins seven shutout innings•
-
Pirates' Trevor Williams: Hit hard again Wednesday•
-
Pirates' Trevor Williams: Pair of homers lead to second loss•
-
Pirates' Trevor Williams: Pitches well in win•
-
Pirates' Trevor Williams: Tosses quality start in no-decision•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball: Bench Shaw in Week 10
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 10
Denard Span should hit the ground running with his new team while Brandon Nimmo gets to enjoy...
-
Podcast: Ranking Alex Reyes
Alex Reyes is nearing his 2018 debut and it’s time to discuss his value. Plus we’ll catch you...
-
Week 10 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 10 (May 28-June 3) offers so many two-start options that you probably won't need to resort...
-
Waivers: Duffy back?
Heath Cummings looks at Danny Duffy's rebound performance and a couple of outfielders who just...
-
Prospects: Jimenez next upside stash
The recent promotion of Juan Soto has Scott White thinking big with top five prospects to stash....