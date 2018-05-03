Pirates' Trevor Williams: Pair of homers lead to second loss
Williams (4-2) took the loss after allowing three runs on four hits and a walk across 5.2 innings Thursday against the Nationals. He struck out three.
Williams allowed just two baserunners through the first five innings before running into trouble in the sixth. Facing the Nationals' lineup for the third time through, the 26-year-old served up a pair of homers to Trea Turner and Ryan Zimmerman before getting the hook with two outs. It marked just the second time Williams was unable to finish six innings and the first time he allowed three or more runs through seven starts this season. While he hasn't missed many bats this season (5.7 K/9), his ability to limit hard contact (0.7 HR/9) has resulted in a solid 2.63 ERA and 1.10 WHIP through 41 frames. He'll look to keep up his strong start to the season in his next outing, which is scheduled for Wednesday against the White Sox.
More News
-
Pirates' Trevor Williams: Pitches well in win•
-
Pirates' Trevor Williams: Tosses quality start in no-decision•
-
Pirates' Trevor Williams: Takes loss in quality start•
-
Pirates' Trevor Williams: Improves to 3-0 Thursday•
-
Pirates' Trevor Williams: Gets second win of season•
-
Pirates' Trevor Williams: Blanks Tigers through six•
-
Bullpen Report: A Hader-Jeffress split
Nearly one-third of the league is experiencing closer turmoil right now. Our Scott White attempts...
-
Waivers: Romero's arrow pointing up
It's a great week for pitching prospects. Mike Soroka sparkled before Fernando Romero and Sean...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Jacob deGrom and Johnny Cueto are both looking at questionable diagnoses and vague timetables....
-
Analyzing your trades
Ozzie Albies for Brian Dozier? That interesting swap is only one that Chris Towers grades for...
-
H2H Top-200 Trade Values
Our Fantasy expert gives his top-200 for the rest of the season in H2H points leagues.
-
Podcast: Underrated outfielders
We’re reacting to Mike Soroka’s MLB debut, bullpen changes and impressive performances from...