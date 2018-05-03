Williams (4-2) took the loss after allowing three runs on four hits and a walk across 5.2 innings Thursday against the Nationals. He struck out three.

Williams allowed just two baserunners through the first five innings before running into trouble in the sixth. Facing the Nationals' lineup for the third time through, the 26-year-old served up a pair of homers to Trea Turner and Ryan Zimmerman before getting the hook with two outs. It marked just the second time Williams was unable to finish six innings and the first time he allowed three or more runs through seven starts this season. While he hasn't missed many bats this season (5.7 K/9), his ability to limit hard contact (0.7 HR/9) has resulted in a solid 2.63 ERA and 1.10 WHIP through 41 frames. He'll look to keep up his strong start to the season in his next outing, which is scheduled for Wednesday against the White Sox.