Williams allowed two runs on four hits with three strikeouts and three walks across 6.1 innings in a no-decision against the Nationals on Friday.

The 26-year-old pitched another strong game, but left with a one-run deficit. The Pirates actually took the lead, getting Williams off the hook, in the eighth then coughed up the lead before winning in extra innings. Williams' last two starts have been decided after he exited, so he remains 1-0 with a 2.45 ERA and 0.98 WHIP with 12 strikeouts in 18.1 innings. His next start will likely come against the Giants.