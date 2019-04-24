Pirates' Trevor Williams: Pitches well in loss
Williams (1-1) allowed two runs on four hits with four strikeouts and one walk across seven innings in a loss to the Diamondbacks on Tuesday.
Once again, Williams was pretty fantastic, but he didn't get the support he needed to win. What's worse, he suffered his first loss of the year. Williams owns a 2.59 ERA and 0.96 WHIP and yet he possesses just a 1-1 record. He also has 21 strikeouts versus only six walks in 31.1 innings across five starts. His next scheduled outing is Sunday on the road against the Dodgers.
