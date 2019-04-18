Pirates' Trevor Williams: Pitches well in no-decision
Williams allowed two runs on six hits with five strikeouts and one walk across six innings in a no-decision against the Tigers on Wednesday.
The Pirates have won all four of Williams' starts, but he is only 1-0 because most of them have been very tight games decided in the final innings. Despite the lack of decisions, Williams is pitching very well this season. He's posted a .225 batting average against and walked only five batters. As a result, his ERA sits at 2.59, and he owns a 1.03 WHIP with 17 strikeouts in 24.1 innings. His next start will be Tuesday at home against the Diamondbacks.
