Williams (4-1) allowed two earned runs on four hits while walking two and striking out two across six innings to earn the win Saturday against the Cardinals.

Williams gave up a lot of hard contact early in the start, but settled in to complete another strong outing. He has hardly been dominant -- he has just a 5.2 K-BB% -- but has limited hard contact against him to just 27.5 percent, among the best in the league. His current results won't last, but if he can continue to limit hard contact his skillset may align with pitcher-friendly PNC Park.