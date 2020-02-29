Pirates' Trevor Williams: Poor results Friday
Williams allowed four runs on four hits and two walks in one-plus innings Friday against Baltimore. He struck out two batters.
He pitched better than his line suggests but was squeezed by the home plate ump and poorly supported by his fielders. Williams left the game in the top of the second inning after throwing 46 pitches. The righty has surrendered eight runs in three spring innings and is looking to rebound from a poor 2019 showing, when he compiled a 5.38 ERA and 1.41 WHIP.
