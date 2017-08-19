Pirates' Trevor Williams: Pounded for eight runs in Friday loss
Williams (5-6) allowed eight runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out three over three innings to take the loss Friday against the Cardinals.
Williams was roughed up for three homers, as the Cardinals made quick work of him. He came into this game having allowed three or fewer earned runs in 10 of his last 11 starts, but this poor outing raised his ERA from 4.19 to 4.71. Aside from the occasional rough outing, he's been a reasonable fantasy option this year. He'll make his next start Wednesday against the Dodgers.
