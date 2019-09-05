Pirates' Trevor Williams: Quality start in no-decision
Williams didn't factor into the decision in Wednesday's 6-5 win over the Marlins, giving up three runs (two earned) on seven hits and a walk over six innings while striking out six.
It's the right-hander's third straight quality start, and 11th of the season. Williams will carry a 5.16 ERA and 96:34 K:BB through 125.2 innings into his next outing Monday in San Francisco.
