Pirates' Trevor Williams: Quiets bats Thursday
Williams hurled five shutout innings against the Phillies on Thursday, giving up three hits and one unearned run while striking out four batters.
The right-hander worked admirably through three errors, something which could plague Pittsburgh pitchers all season long. While it's unlikely Williams will duplicate his overall 3.11 ERA in 2018 or his 1.00 ERA stretch in 12 starts (71.2 innings), the nearly universal expectation of regression may help undervalue his ADP.
