Williams (side) is scheduled to make a rehab start Thursday at Triple-A Indianapolis, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Though he's been sidelined since May 16 with a right side strain, Williams may only need one rehab start in the minors before getting the green light to return from the 10-day injured list. Over the weekend, Williams completed a 64-pitch simulated game, so he'll presumably push up his pitch count Thursday and take on something close to a normal starter's workload. The Pirates are in desperate need for Williams' return with two other members of their Opening Day rotation (Jameson Taillon and Jordan Lyles) also on the IL.

