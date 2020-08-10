Williams won't start until at least Thursday since the Pirates' upcoming series against the Cardinals was postponed due to COVID-19-related concerns, Buster Olney of ESPN reports.

Williams was slated to take the mound for the series opener against St. Louis, but the Cardinals' season will remain on hold amid their COVID-19 outbreak. It's unclear what the Pirates' rotations are once the team returns to action, but Williams could be on track to start early in the team's upcoming series against the Reds.