Williams won't start until at least Thursday since the Pirates' upcoming series against the Cardinals was postponed due to COVID-19-related concerns, Buster Olney of ESPN reports.
Williams was slated to take the mound for the series opener against St. Louis, but the Cardinals' season will remain on hold amid their COVID-19 outbreak. It's unclear what the Pirates' rotations are once the team returns to action, but Williams could be on track to start early in the team's upcoming series against the Reds.
More News
-
Pirates' Trevor Williams: Game versus Cards postponed•
-
Pirates' Trevor Williams: Holds Twins in check•
-
Pirates' Trevor Williams: Takes loss against Chicago•
-
Pirates' Trevor Williams: Dealt first loss•
-
Pirates' Trevor Williams: Starter for second game•
-
Pirates' Trevor Williams: Hopeful despite poor spring numbers•