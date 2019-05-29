Pirates' Trevor Williams: Resumes throwing
Williams (side) has resumed throwing, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
Williams, who has been sidelined since mid-May with a right side strain, has apparently stretched out to 105 feet and is throwing off a slope. While this is encouraging progress for the right-hander, a timeline for his return likely won't come into focus until he's further along in his throwing program.
