Pirates general manager Neal Huntington said Sunday that Williams (side) still has no timetable for a return but is throwing and feeling better, 93.7 The Fan reports.

"He continues to progress through a normal life and is beginning his throwing program and side work," Huntington said. "Once that side work comes together, we'll begin to map out where we take him from there. The longer he's down, the longer his build-up process." Look for more concrete information Wednesday, when medical director Todd Tomczyk updates Williams' status.