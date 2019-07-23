Pirates' Trevor Williams: Returns to form in no-decision
Williams allowed two runs (one earned) on five hits with two walks and seven strikeouts across five innings during a no-decision against the Cardinals on Monday.
Despite lasting only five innings, Williams appeared to return to form -- no less, just days after coming down with a nasty flu bug. Coming into Monday, Williams owned a 9.53 ERA over four starts since returning from the injured list on June 19. But in this start, he gave up just one earned run on a solo shot, and he pitched around three errors, yielding only one unearned run. Overall, Williams is still 3-3 with a 4.96 ERA, 1.36 WHIP and 68 strikeouts in 81.2 innings. He will pitch again at the Mets on Saturday.
