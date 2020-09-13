Williams (1-7) took the loss Saturday as the Pirates were downed 7-4 by the Royals, surrendering six runs on 10 hits and three walks over five innings. He struck out four.

Two of the 10 hits left the yard, and Williams struggled in almost every frame. The right-hander threw 65 of 101 pitches for strikes as he lost his fourth straight decision. Williams will carry a 6.35 ERA, 1.63 WHIP and 42:18 K:BB through 45.1 innings into his next outing Thursday, at home against the Cardinals.