Williams (6-7) surrendered five runs on five hits and two walks across 2.1 innings Friday as he took the loss to Philadelphia.

Williams didn't last long, as the Phillies scored twice in the second and three times in the third before he was lifted. He's struggled over his last two starts, allowing nine runs on nine hits and four walks (seven innings). The 26-year-old sits with a dismal 4.60 ERA and 1.24 WHIP across 94 innings, but he'll look to bounce back in his next start, which is slated for Wednesday against Washington.