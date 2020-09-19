Williams (1-8) took the loss in the first game of Friday's doubleheader as the Pirates were downed 6-5 by the Cardinals, surrendering six runs (five earned) on seven hits over 4.1 innings. He struck out three without walking a batter.

It was the first time all season Williams hasn't issued a free pass, but that was about the only bright spot in an otherwise poor outing. The 28-year-old served up multiple homers for the third straight start and the fourth time in five trips to the mound, and on the year he now carries a 6.70 ERA, 1.63 WHIP, 45:18 K:BB and 2.54 HR/9 through 49.2 innings while also leading the league in losses. He'll get one more start Wednesday, at home against the Cubs.