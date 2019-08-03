Pirates' Trevor Williams: Saddled with fourth loss
Williams (4-4) was hit with the loss after giving up three runs on six hits and three walks while striking out two over six innings Friday against the Mets.
Williams surrendered two runs in the first inning and another in the third, though he did still manage to turn in a quality start. Unfortunately, his team was unable to provide enough run support for the 27-year-old right-hander to emerge with the victory. Williams owns a 4.75 ERA and 1.32 WHIP with 77 strikeouts across 94.2 innings this season.
