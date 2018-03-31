Pirates' Trevor Williams: Scheduled start postponed to Sunday
The Pirates' game against the Tigers on Saturday was postponed due to weather and will be made up during a doubleheader Sunday, pushing Williams' regular-season debut back a day, Rob Biertempfel of The Athletic reports.
Williams will make his first start of the 2018 season during Game 1 of Sunday's doubleheader, while Chad Kuhl takes the mound for Game 2. During 31 appearances -- 25 starts -- for the Pirates last season, Williams logged a 4.07 ERA and 1.31 WHIP over 150.1 innings.
More News
-
Pirates' Trevor Williams: Set for first full season•
-
Pirates' Trevor Williams: Likely to open season in rotation•
-
Pirates' Trevor Williams: Allows one run in win over Orioles•
-
Pirates' Trevor Williams: Takes tough-luck loss versus Brewers•
-
Pirates' Trevor Williams: Set for Tuesday start•
-
Pirates' Trevor Williams: Will be skipped this weekend•
-
Ranking the five newest closers
Over the last few days, Fantasy owners have been subjected to a deluge of last-minute closer...
-
Early season hot takes (or not)
Some noteworthy things happened on opening day, just like on every other day of the baseball...
-
Waivers: Jose Martinez top option
Heath Cummings takes a look at Opening Day and who you need to look at on the waiver wire.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 2
Which bats are worth using off the waiver wire in Week 2? Scott White gives you his favori...
-
Week 2 two-start pitcher rankings
A full-length second week introduces two-start pitchers to the equation. Our Scott White ranks...
-
Podcast: Players to keep an eye on
Looking to do some scouting? We’ll tell you which players to keep an eye on in the first few...