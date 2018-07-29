Williams (9-7) threw six shutout innings Saturday against the Mets, giving up five hits and three walks while striking out five en route to the win.

He has now improbably beaten Corey Kluber and Jacob deGrom in his last two starts. Williams hasn't allowed a run in 17 straight innings since he surrendered three in the third inning of a 17-5 loss against Philadelphia on July 6. This recent excellence should make him a hot pickup in standard formats. He has somehow started six of the Pirates' 12 shutouts this season. Williams will look to extend his scoreless streak when he takes the hill Saturday against the Cardinals.