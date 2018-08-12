Pirates' Trevor Williams: Secures 10th win
Williams (10-8) allowed five hits and one walk while striking out two over seven scoreless innings in a win over the Giants on Saturday.
While Williams only managed eight swinging strikes on 104 pitches and 14 first-pitch strikes to 25 batters, the results were pristine. It was Williams' fourth scoreless outing in his last five starts -- he has a 0.62 ERA and 1.24 WHIP over that stretch (29 innings), but also just a 14:9 K:BB. He gets the Cubs at home next weekend.
