Williams allowed one earned run in 5.1 innings Wednesday against Minnesota. He struck out eight batters while throwing 97 pitches.

The right-hander will likely start the second game of the season in Detroit, though the team hasn't made an official announcement. After struggling in his first start last year, Williams went on to compile a 3.65 ERA in his ensuing 24 starts (135.2 innings) -- that earned-run average dropped even further (3.09 ERA in 122.1 innings) excluding games against St. Louis. While he doesn't post great strikeout numbers (7.0 K/9) he presents fantasy owners with a serviceable option, especially at PNC Park.