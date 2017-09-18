Williams will start Tuesday's game against the Brewers, Rob Biertempfel of the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review reports.

Williams and Jameson Taillon were dropped from the rotation last week to make room for newcomers Steven Brault and Tyler Glasnow, but the former duo will rejoin the starting ranks and take the hill for the Pirates' first two games of the series against Milwaukee. Brault is still in line to start Wednesday's series finale, so it appears that Glasnow could move to the bullpen to accommodate the new arrivals, which would leave the Pirates with a six-man rotation this week. Though Williams struggled in his last outing Sept. 8, he's carried a 3.64 ERA since the All-Star break, which might be enough to keep his starting role relatively secure, especially with Chad Kuhl struggling of late and seemingly most vulnerable of losing his rotation spot should manger Clint Hurdle make further changes over the final few weeks of the season.