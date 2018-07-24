Pirates' Trevor Williams: Six scoreless innings in win
Williams (8-7) tossed six scoreless innings to earn a win Monday against the Indians, allowing four hits and two walks with one strikeout.
Williams technically went the distance in this rain-shortened affair, keeping the home team off balance all evening while allowing just one man past first base. He threw strikes at a reasonable rate, but he induced just five swinging strikes and rather relied on weak contact to get outs. Though he scuffled a bit prior to the All-Star break, Williams closed the first half on a high note and has now gone 11 innings without allowing an earned run over his last two starts. He'll look to continue his recent success this weekend against the Mets.
