Williams (8-7) tossed six scoreless innings to earn a win Monday against the Indians, allowing four hits and two walks with one strikeout.

Williams technically went the distance in this rain-shortened affair, keeping the home team off balance all evening while allowing just one man past first base. He threw strikes at a reasonable rate, but he induced just five swinging strikes and rather relied on weak contact to get outs. Though he scuffled a bit prior to the All-Star break, Williams closed the first half on a high note and has now gone 11 innings without allowing an earned run over his last two starts. He'll look to continue his recent success this weekend against the Mets.

More News
Our Latest Stories