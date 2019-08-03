Williams (4-4) earned the win after giving up three runs on six hits and three walks while striking out two over six innings Friday against the Mets.

Williams surrendered two runs in the first inning and another in the third, though he managed to turn in a quality start. Fortunately, his team was able to rally with the help of a five-run fourth inning to provide enough run support for the 27-year-old right-hander to emerge with the victory. Williams owns a 4.75 ERA and 1.32 WHIP with 77 strikeouts across 94.2 innings this season.